Wilmington Mayor Pro-tem seeks reimbursement for trip to Belize

The Mayor Pro-tem for the city of Wilmington returns this week from what may become a taxpayer funded trip to the town of San Pedro, Belize.

The South American city has been a sister city to Wilmington for the past decade and a delegation was invited to visit San Pedro for two days this week to discuss how to further strengthen the two-city partnership. The general itinerary included meetings with the mayor, council members and town administrator, among other officials.

Council Member Margaret Haynes was the only elected official on council who accepted the invitation. Other attendees included the Honorary Consulate to Belize, the Associate Vice Chancellor of International Programs at UNCW and the chair of the city's Sister City Commission.

The city's budget for this year did not include this trip. Next week, council is expected to vote on a resolution to reimburse Haynes for up to $3,500 in travel expenses.

City policy allows for a limited amount of travel for each council member annually. If approved Tuesday, the money is expected to come from unobligated general council travel expenses in this year's budget.

