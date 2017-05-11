Former UNCW basketball star to complete internship before leavin - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Former UNCW basketball star to complete internship before leaving town

Former Seahawk star CJ Bryce isn't quite done with his studies in Wilmington. (Source: UNCW) Former Seahawk star CJ Bryce isn't quite done with his studies in Wilmington. (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW's top scorer during last men's basketball season is shopping for a new team, but also planning to stick around Wilmington a little while longer for his studies.

CJ Bryce indicated to university officials recently that he would transfer to a new program next year. He will have to sit out a season before being eligible to play for a new university.

According to a news release, Bryce is starting an internship with Raymond James Financial Services in Wilmington.

The sophomore is majoring in communications and finance at UNCW.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly