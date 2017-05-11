Former UNCW basketball star to complete internship before leaving town

Former Seahawk star CJ Bryce isn't quite done with his studies in Wilmington. (Source: UNCW)

UNCW's top scorer during last men's basketball season is shopping for a new team, but also planning to stick around Wilmington a little while longer for his studies.

CJ Bryce indicated to university officials recently that he would transfer to a new program next year. He will have to sit out a season before being eligible to play for a new university.

According to a news release, Bryce is starting an internship with Raymond James Financial Services in Wilmington.

The sophomore is majoring in communications and finance at UNCW.

