Port of Wilmington adds new refrigerated container service

Officials with North Carolina Ports announced Thursday that a carrier that specializes in refrigerated goods has added a weekly run at the Port of Wilmington.

StreamLines, a division of Seatrade, will begin the weekly service on June 5 when the "Georgia Trader" is expected to dock at the port.

Since January of 2016, StreamLines’ Blue Stream service has deployed five vessels on a weekly rotation touching 10 ports in Europe, the Caribbean, Central America and the United States.

“The addition of the Port of Wilmington to the rotation allows StreamLines the opportunity to service North Carolina’s important and ever growing sweet potato export market,” said StreamLines General Manager, Pablo Gonzalez. “Furthermore, we open the Carolinas to one of the fastest and most direct services from Central America.”

“We’ve made a steadfast commitment to better serve the Carolinas,” said Executive Director, Paul J. Cozza. “Agriculture exports are critical to our region’s economy and this service, along with other recent service additions, will continue to allow our farmers to use their natural gateway – North Carolina Ports.”

This new container service is the fourth such run added to the Port of Wilmington this year and comes on the heels of a multi-million dollar expansion to help accommodate larger ships.

The port ordered two new Panamax cranes, widened the port's turning basin, made various berth improvements, and expanded the container yard. The improvements totaled about $120 million.

