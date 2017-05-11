Trae Bryant commits to the University of Maine

Trae Bryant tweeted that he has committed to the University of Maine. (Source: WECT)

Former Hoggard basketball standout Trae Bryant has committed to attend the University of Maine according to his Twitter account.

This past season Bryant played at Cape Fear Community College and averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game as a sophomore.

As a senior in high school, Bryant originally signed with UNC Asheville. He spent one season on the Bulldogs roster before transferring to Cape Fear.

Bryant can play immediately and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

