Trae Bryant commits to the University of Maine

Former Hoggard basketball standout Trae Bryant has committed to attend the University of Maine according to his Twitter account.
This past season Bryant played at Cape Fear Community College and averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game as a sophomore.
???? #umaine #goblackbears #taketwo #staywoke pic.twitter.com/k8znbH7QeZ— Traé Bryant (@T_Bryant3) May 11, 2017
As a senior in high school, Bryant originally signed with UNC Asheville. He spent one season on the Bulldogs roster before transferring to Cape Fear.
Bryant can play immediately and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.