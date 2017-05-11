Noose found hanging on playground in Brunswick County

Neighbors in one Brunswick County community were upset to find a noose hanging from a structure on a playground Thursday morning. (Source: Anonymous)

Neighbors in one Brunswick County community were upset to find a noose hanging from a structure on a playground Thursday morning.

It happened at the Holden Beach RV campground in Supply. The owner of the property says someone was attempting to make a joke by hanging the noose from a structure recently built to host movie screenings for the community.

It has since been removed and the owner says there will be ramifications for the person responsible for doing it.

Marissa Hundley is in Supply speaking with community members. She will have more tonight beginning at 5 p.m. on WECT.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.