Foster mom of 27 years: 'It’s just something that changes your heart'

Since her first sleepless night as a foster parent, Susan Powell and her husband have welcomed children into their family for 27 years. Powell has two biological daughters and two adopted sons, but she says her family has grown to include more than 50 children she's fostered over the years.

“It’s just something that changes your heart, gets in your heart and won’t leave,” Powell said.

As the need grows, Powell wants to encourage more families to foster a child. She says while new foster parents may be nervous, it's the children who are going through a major change.

“A lot of them have no idea what’s going on, and they’re frightened,” Powell said. “I just listen to them, and as you listen to them you earn their trust. They’ll begin to open up and talk to you.”

According to the New Hanover County Department of Social Services, there are 455 children in DSS custody. Social Work Supervisor Alice Moore says that's a 93 percent increase since 2012.

“A lot of the cases that we have right now are the result of substance abuse issues. There may be some mental health issues going on with the parents, domestic violence," Moore said. “If there’s no way to maintain a child’s safety at home, those are the situations where we become involved and the child may be placed into foster care.”

Powell said being a foster parent has become a part of who she is, and that she still keeps in touch with almost all the children she's welcomed into her home.

“I had a child for several years who comes and sits on my porch and reads his books before school or work in the evening because it's home to hime," Powell said.

