Public record or police property?

WECT requested the video caught on police dashcam, showing the shooting of Officer Jacob Schwenk of the Leland Police Department. (Source: Leland PD)

WECT News went to court to petition for the release of police dashcam video, following the process set up by a new state law signed in 2016. (Source: WECT)

North Carolina lawmakers drafted and passed House Bill 972 during the 2015-16 session of the General Assembly, and Governor Pat McCrory signed it into law on July 11, 2016.

The law changed the process for individuals and the media to request video recorded by law enforcement, either by cameras mounted inside their patrol vehicles or cameras worn on uniforms.

Prior to the new law going into effect October 1, 2016, the decision to release these videos rested with the law enforcement agency having custody of the recordings.

Many departments cited personnel laws when deciding not to release the videos, while others considered them public record when complying with requests from the media or the public.

The new law does provide a clearer path for individuals to request law enforcement video, for people who are seen or heard on the video. The law enforcement agency can refuse to disclose the video.

If that happens, the person requesting the video must go to Superior Court, where a judge can order the law enforcement agency to hand over the video if it finds “that the law enforcement agency abused its discretion in denying the request for disclosure”.

If a member of the media or the general public petitions for the video, the case immediately goes to Superior Court. The law does not allow law enforcement agencies to disclose the video to these parties without a court order.

WECT decided to petition for the police dashcam video recorded on December 9, 2016, when Officer Jacob Schwenk of the Leland Police Department responded to a traffic stop and was shot several times by Brent Quinn.

Officer Schwenk was able to return fire and killed Quinn. You will see the process unfold, the argument used in requesting the release of the video, and what attorneys for the Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office said regarding our request, in the special report “Public Record or Police Property,” which airs Wednesday, May 17, on WECT News at 6.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.