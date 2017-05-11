Leland Indivisibles asks Sen. Burr for independent investigation

Senator Richard Burr says President Trump's decision to fire FBI director James Comey will make his job more difficult, but the people he represents say they have a way to make his life easier.

They want the senator to bring on a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the November elections. As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr heads up that investigation.

A group of two to three dozen people led by Leland Indivisibles paid a visit to Burr's Wilmington office Wednesday with a signed petition asking for an independent investigation into the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

Burr said in a statement this week he was "troubled" by the firing of Comey and said the decision makes no sense.

"Any individual that does that is going to occasionally make mistakes so I don't look at any mistakes that they had to clarify as a reason for his departure. But we deal with the fact that the president's made a decision," Burr said.

Burr added the President's decision does not change his committee's mission or the task to complete the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.