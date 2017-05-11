New Sharks ownership investing in team, stadium

Former Hoggard basketball standout Trae Bryant has committed to attend the University of Maine according to his Twitter account.More >>
Wednesday High School playoff scoreboardMore >>
The term "new ownership" sometimes brings concern along with it, but for the Wilmington Sharks, all indications point to a positive change for players and fans.More >>
Notre Dame will continue to play five football games each season against members of the Atlantic Coast Conference through 2037.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
