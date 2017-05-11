New Sharks Ownership Investing in Team and Stadium

The term ‘new ownership’ sometimes brings concern along with it

But for the Wilmington Sharks – all indications point to a positive change for players and fans

“Our company is jumping in as an owner with really both feet," said Matt Perry, the team's new owner. "And that means that we’re going to invest money to do this right, and we also understand it’s gonna take us a little time to build it where we wanna go.”

Perry spent years raising his family in Wilmington in the 90s, and has decades of experience with minor league baseball. The Sharks may be a summer league team, but Perry wants the atmosphere to play bigger.

“We’re actually gonna take a model that looks a lot like minor league, affiliated baseball, because that’s what we know," Perry said. "A lot of promotions, fireworks, giveaway items - a lot of on field promotions, because at the end of the day we’re selling family entertainment.”

Short term improvements include a new picnic patio down the left field line; previously a picnic meant you weren’t able to watch the game.

Ticketing will now include specific seating in addition to general admission, and numerous areas of the ballpark will be repainted.

And a small sample of the promotions includes Military Mondays, and Two-for-Tuesdays, where bringing a canned good means a free ticket. The goal is to reach as many people as possible for a night of baseball and entertainment at the ballpark they might not have expected.

"This is actually fun for the whole family, it’s not just geared towards kids or geared towards adults," said Carson Bowen, the Director of Ticketing & Media and a member of the Sharks staff for years. "It’s something for everyone out here. We always say we’re the cheapest babysitters in town, and I absolutely believe that.”

We’ll soon see the beginning of the Sharks rebranding come May 30 – but with an owner who appears to take great pride in the city and the team, the changes behind the scenes are already underway.

"We’re honored to be here and taking over the reigns for the Sharks," said Perry. "We just see so much potential and growth opportunity for the region. It’s near and dear to my heart as well.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.