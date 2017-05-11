Suspect wanted in Tabor City shooting turns himself in; three others sought

A man wanted in connection in a shooting that injured three people in Tabor City on May 3 is in custody.

Levon Campbell, 21, of Loris, turned himself into authorities Thursday morning and was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Three others are still being sought in the case – D’Angelo Duran Lewis (who also goes by the last name Jenrette), Daniel Reshawn Bennett and a third suspect that detectives are still trying to identify.

According to Capt. Greg Sibbett with the Tabor City Police Department, three people were injured in the shooting that took place on Lewis Street shortly after 7 p.m. on May 3.

A 20-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds in the incident.

Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting. A 21-year-old man, who was playing football in the front yard with relatives, was struck in the lower leg while his mother was struck in the hand while she was inside the home.

Anyone with information on the three suspects still at large is asked to call the Tabor City Police Department at 910-653-3149 or local law enforcement.

