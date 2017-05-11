Last two suspects in Tabor City shooting arrested

The last two suspects wanted in connection to a May shooting in Tabor City that left three people injured are now behind bars.

According to Captain Greg Sibbett with the Tabor City Police Department, D'angelo Duran Lewis, 30, of Tabor City, was taken into custody by the US Marshals in Loris, SC Tuesday.

Maecas Mitchell, 40, of Clarendon, was arrested last week in North Myrtle Beach by the US Marshals and was extradited back to North Carolina Tuesday.

Levon Campbell, 21, of Loris, and Daniel Reshiwn Bennett, 19, of Tabor City, were previously arrested in connection to the shooting. They both surrendered to authorities last month.

All four men are charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Sibbett said three people were injured in the shooting which took place on Lewis Street shortly after 7 p.m. on May 3.

A 20-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds in the incident.

Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting. A 21-year-old man, who was playing football in the front yard with relatives, was struck in the lower leg and his mother was struck in the hand while she was inside the home.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.