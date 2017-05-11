2 suspects wanted in Tabor City shooting surrender to police; 2 others sought

Two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that injured three people in Tabor City on May 3 are in custody.

Levon Campbell, 21, of Loris, and Daniel Reshiwn Bennett, 19, of Tabor City, surrendered to authorities Thursday.

Both were charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Bennett was additionally charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Tabor City Police Chief Donald Dowless said more charges will be filed against the two suspects.

Two others are still being sought in the case – D’Angelo Duran Lewis (who also goes by the last name Jenrette), and a fourth suspect who detectives are trying to identify.

According to Capt. Greg Sibbett with the Tabor City Police Department, three people were injured in the shooting that took place on Lewis Street shortly after 7 p.m. on May 3.

A 20-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds in the incident.

Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting. A 21-year-old man, who was playing football in the front yard with relatives, was struck in the lower leg and his mother was struck in the hand while she was inside the home.

Anyone with information on the three suspects still at large is asked to call the Tabor City Police Department at 910-653-3149 or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.