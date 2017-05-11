2 arrested, 2 wanted in Tabor City shooting

Tabor City police said two suspects are in custody and two others are wanted in connection to a shooting that injured three people on May 3.

Levon Campbell, 21, of Loris, and Daniel Reshiwn Bennett, 19, of Tabor City, surrendered to authorities Thursday.

Both were charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

During their first court appearance Friday morning, both men were given $500,000 bonds.

Two others are still being sought in the case – D’Angelo Duran Lewis, 30, (who also goes by the last name Jenrette), and Maecas Chatell Mitchell, 40, of Clarendon, who was the previously unidentified fourth suspect.

According to Capt. Greg Sibbett with the Tabor City Police Department, three people were injured in the shooting that took place on Lewis Street shortly after 7 p.m. on May 3.

A 20-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds in the incident.

Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting. A 21-year-old man, who was playing football in the front yard with relatives, was struck in the lower leg and his mother was struck in the hand while she was inside the home.

Anyone with information on the suspects still at large is asked to call the Tabor City Police Department at 910-653-3149 or local law enforcement.

