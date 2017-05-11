Wilmington firefighters to host fitness challenge

Dea'Yion, the young boy, and others cheer on competitors during the weightlifting competition in 2016. (Source: Molly Oak)

Wilmington Professional Fire Fighters Association will host a fitness challenge and 4.5 mile run on Saturday, May 13, at 8 a.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Park.

Proceeds from the event go toward funding a scholarship to ensure a bright future for a Wilmington boy who experienced an act of violence.

There are two separate events:

The 4.5 mile run around Greenfield Lake. Pre-registration run is $25 or $35 the day of.

The fitness challenge consists of exercises inspired by the physical demands of being a firefighter. Pre-registration for the fitness challenge is $120 or $150 the day of. The challenge is open to all fitness levels and male, female, and co-ed teams are invited to register.



People can register or donate here.

Spectators are free and encouraged.

