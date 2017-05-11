My turn: PGA Golfers are considerate athletes

Those memories will last forever with those people. And the golfers deserve some credit for being such good sports. (Source: Ryan Koresko | WECT)

I know – the Wells Fargo tournament has come and gone. But I do have one more thought I’d like to articulate about the experience thousands of you were able to participate in last week.

PGA Golfers are among the most approachable and considerate athletes we have in the professional ranks today.

I understand that the vast majority of us could count on one hand the number of golfers we’d recognize if we ran into them on the street. So I understand that they don’t have the notoriety or demands on their attention that a basketball player or marquee football player receives.

But I was impressed by what I saw in how these folks, who are doing their day job in front of a reactive public, keep their concentration and composure while also finding young children and eager fans in which to interact.

I heard a ton of stories about golfers signing balls, or caps for children or giving them one of their gloves. And that’s from the top down, regardless of popularity.

Those memories will last forever with those people. And the golfers deserve some credit for being such good sports.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

