Hundreds to graduate from CFCC, some even before graduating high school

Hundreds of students at Cape Fear Community College are expected to earn degrees this week and participate in commencement ceremonies on Friday.

The ceremonies will also include graduates from Pender and Wilmington Early College High schools, who will be earning a college degree before they officially graduate from high school.

“We're so proud of our graduates,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, CFCC President. “I cannot wait to celebrate their achievements with their families and friends."

Three ceremonies will take place at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington, each focusing on different areas of studies. Click here for the specific times for each program: http://cfcc.edu/graduation/

