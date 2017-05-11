Man injured after 54-foot boat catches fire at NC marina

A man was injured in a boat fire at a North Carolina marina Wednesday night.

WITN reports that firefighters were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the Day Beacon Marina in Belhaven. When they arrived on scene they found a 54-foot Power Cat on fire.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene and eventually extinguished the fire after about two and a half hours.

Authorities said a Florida couple owned the boat and the injured man was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

A boom was placed around the boat to contain about 300 gallons of fuel that leaked out during the fire, WITN reports.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire began.

