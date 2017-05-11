Wrightsville Beach considering hurricane volunteer squad

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Three members of a family returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
