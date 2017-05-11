Wrightsville Beach considering hurricane volunteer squad

Wrightsville Beach would model its team after one in Carolina Beach. (Source: Raycom Media)

The town of Wrightsville Beach is considering creating a team of volunteers to help before and after any hurricane activity.

The Board of Alderman are expected to vote tonight on the plan that would create a group of 20 unpaid volunteers, who would assist with damage assessment, bottled water/food distribution, public information and logistics.

The program is modeled after one that's underway in Carolina Beach right now. The volunteers would work directly with the emergency preparedness staff and receive training.

