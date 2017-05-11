Yard sales May 13

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - ?

3439 Hampshire Drive, Wilmington

Baby crib, dollhouse furniture, American Girl doll clothes, glassware and dishes, clothing, desk, lamps, fabrics and sewing notions, Beanie Babies, Raggedy Ann dolls, stuffed animals, Cabbage Patch dolls, books, kids toys, golf clubs and bag, Christmas items, Halloween costumes and more!

7:30 a.m. - ?

515 Carolina Beach Avenue North, Carolina Beach

Men's name brand clothing including polo and golf shirts, women's and boys clothes, office supplies, home goods and decor, games and toys, Skylanders, bedding, jewelry, books, exercise bike, lamps, oriental rug and antiques.

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Sunday also) at

8463 Heirloom Drive, Leland

The family is doing some Spring cleaning selling household items, children's books and small toys, tools, yard items, clothes, very nice women's shoes, desks, and much more.

8 a.m. - ?

1421 Cottage Lane, Boiling Spring Lakes

Printers, routers, coolers, house hold items, tools, and more.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

246 Haywood Court, Leland (Birch Creek Development)

Two families selling clothes for boys, men and women, children's board books, sports equipment, poker table, children's Halloween costumes, Crate and Barrel glassware.

Pender County

9 a.m. - ?

910 East Fremont Street, Burgaw (Old Family Dollar store parking lot)

Multi family yard sale with clothing, household items, furniture, rugs, tools, toys, and much more!



8 a.m. - ?

28 White Sand Road, Hampstead

Multi family yard sale with tools, outdoor and indoor stuff, clothing, golf clubs, and much more.

