Local comedian shines in the office and on-stage

You’re bound to see plenty of smiling faces when you walk down the halls of WECT.

However, you don’t always know what your coworkers are up to after they log off their computers and head home.

Blaire Postman works in sales at the station.

Co-workers will tell you if you need a laugh, she’s the one to turn to. Turns out, Arsenio Hall thinks the same.

She is opening for his show Thursday at Thalian Hall at 7:30 p.m.. Postman will also open for the comedian in Raleigh the following weekend.

Postman said while stand-up comedy and sales have some similarities, the places she performs look a little different.

“Not quite as much gold, gilding, hand-crafted carvings, not as many of those,” Postman laughed. “It's a difference, and it keeps me busy, but both require me to think on my feet and talk in front of people a lot.”

Postman said opening for one of her favorite comics is a dream come true.

“To be able to feature, to do a full thirty minutes, and warm up the crowd and get everyone that much more excited for him to get on stage and do his thing is just amazing,” Postman said.

"Amazing" is also the word to describe Postman.

She started stand-up comedy just three and a half years ago.

Postman continually performs at different venues around the area and will be featured in the Cape Fear Comedy Festival in mid-May.

She also has a podcast with three others called “My Fantasy Wife”.

