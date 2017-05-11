Two men arrested after argument leads to shooting in Wilmington

Stephen Holden and Cole Lightfoot (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

An argument between two men led to truck theft, broken windows, and gunfire early Thursday morning.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, neighbors reported shots fired at 5727 Wisteria Lane at approximately 2:30 a.m.

A resident, Stephen Holden, told officers that he and a visitor in his home, Cole Lightfoot, got into a verbal altercation.

Holden said he told Lightfoot to leave. When Lightfoot left the residence, he allegedly took Holden's work truck and drove away.

Holden allegedly ran out of the residence and fired a gun toward the truck.

Lightfoot then returned to the home and demanded to be let back in. He allegedly broke some windows before entering through an unlocked back door.

A scuffle then took place between the two. Both men were arrested without incident.

Lightfoot was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, property damage and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Holden was charged with discharging a firearm.

Neither man reported any injuries in the incident.

