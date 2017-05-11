WPD: Woman kidnapped in Harris Teeter parking lot, forced to withdraw cash from ATM

A man entered a woman's vehicle in a grocery store parking and demanded she take him to an ATM Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man entered a woman's vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Wilmington and demanded she take him to an ATM Wednesday night.

According to Wilmington police officials, the woman was returning to her vehicle after grocery shopping at Harris Teeter at 820 S. College Road just after 7:30 p.m. when she said a man jumped into the vehicle behind the driver's seat.

The man threatened the woman with a gun and demanded she drive him to an ATM on Racine Drive.

After taking cash from the victim, the suspect had her drop him off in the area of 14th and Ann streets.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

As of Thursday morning, the suspect was not in custody.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.