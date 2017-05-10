Wednesday High School playoff scoreboard

Baseball

New Hanover 9, Southern Alamance 0 F

No. 18 West Brunswick 4, Western Alamance 1 F

No. 3 Northwood 10, South Brunswick 3 F

No. 13 East Bladen 5, First Flight 4 F

James Kenan 11, Tarboro 5 F

South Stoke 4, North Brunswick 5 F

Jack Britt 6, Hoggard 3 F

SOFTBALL

Panther Creek 2, Hoggard 1 F

West Brunswick 2, Asheboro 0 F

Topsail 4, Northern Guilford 3 F

Providence Grove 4, North Brunswick 1 F

GIRLS SOCCER

Hoggard 3, Apex 0 F

Laney 2, East Chapel Hill 1 (OT)

Trask 6, East Columbus 0 F

N.C. Science & Math 7, North Brunswick 2 F

East Bladen 4, North Pitt 1 F

First Flight 9, South Columbus 0 F

James Kenan 10, Oxford Prep 1 F