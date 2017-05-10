North Brunswick’s Cameron Barnhill named WECT Athlete of the Week

North Brunswick’s Cameron Barnhill is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The senior track & field standout helped the Scorpions win the East Central Conference Championship.



He finished first in the 100, and 200 meter races, and was part of North's 4x100 4x200 relay wins.



Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.