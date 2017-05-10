New Hanover baseball's key to success? Draymond Green

Motivation for New Hanover baseball comes in all forms.

Pitching for a shutout. State championship dreams. The Golden State Warriors. Specifically, Draymond Green.

"So we have a senior transfer from Laney, and I guess (Green is) one of his favorite players so he brought the jersey in with us, and ever since it’s been bringing us good luck," said Kyle Smith, a sophomore catcher. "So we keep it in the dugout for good luck and we’ll see where it takes us. And we don’t wash the jersey. Never been washed since the first game, so we’ll keep it going.”

Forget hygiene. That jersey has brought with it a MaxPreps No. 1 state ranking so it’ll stay unwashed.

Draymond Green is a G.O.A.T. said another Wildcat: "He gets us through every game that we play, so all hats off to him."

The Wildcats put on an offensive display in the first two innings of Wednesday state playoff game against South Alamance. Eight of New Hanover's nine runs came in those two frames, and the pitching did its job in a 9-0 first-round win.

It's the Wildcats' 20th win of the season

"Over time, we’ve learned how to play every pitch," head coach Richard Foy said. "Twenty-one outs, just play the whole game, and see what happens."

While the Wildcats make what they hope is a run to a state championship, their Draymond Green jersey will hang in the dugout.

"I like Draymond," Foy said with a laugh. "I’m not sure that he is the role model that I would pick for my guys, but we’re good. We’re good with Draymond.”

Why not? The Wildcats keep winning.

