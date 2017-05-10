New Hanover baseball's key to success? Draymond Green

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
North Brunswick's Cameron Barnhill named WECT Athlete of the Week
Motivation for New Hanover baseball comes in all forms. Pitching for a shutout. State championship dreams. The Golden State Warriors. Specifically, Draymond Green.
Brian Mims and Kennard McDowell had two hits apiece, but UNCW dropped a 6-3 decision at NC State on Wednesday at Doak Field.
No. 12 James Madison used a six-run first inning to build an early lead en route to a 12-0 victory over UNCW at the Colonial Athletic Association Softball Championship at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.
