Mixed reaction to Burgaw mural

People on both sides of the fence have strong opinions on the new mural in downtown Burgaw.

The mural, which was unveiled last week, was painted by Canadian artist Danae Brissonnet and is a depiction of the history and complexity of the town and surrounding area.

Commissioners in Burgaw approved to fund the mural with taxpayer dollars on the Pender Arts Council building last night. It's a move that upset some residents.

"Just because it was so much tax dollars that went towards it," Burgaw resident Trish McCourtie said. "It wasn't used for something more beneficial for the community."

Burgaw Town Commissioner Vernon Harrell said the council was prepared for some backlash over the mural.

“There are very few things that we can all agree is a good expense for tax money," Harrell said. "So when you put public art with tax money, it sometimes creates a bit of turmoil.”

Many of those upset with the mural also believe that it doesn't accurately represent the town.

"There’s different things in it about Burgaw, but this doesn’t look like Burgaw,” McCourtie said.

Leaders from the Pender Arts Council believe the mural is more abstract, not a literal interpretation.

"It’s meant to be interpreted because if art was showing us things you could see in person, for example, the courthouse, then it's right across the street,” Rebecca Rye said.

Brissonnet spent weeks interviewing residents about what Burgaw meant to them. She then used their stories along with local school children to create the mural.

"So they are the thread and I am the needle," Brissonnet said. "I could not make this without them.”

The Pender Arts Council said it encourage all types of art, and would be willing to look into more projects for those who aren't happy with the mural.

