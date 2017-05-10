Dukes use six-run first en route to 12-0 win over UNCW

HARRISONBURG, Virginia – No. 12 James Madison used a six-run first inning to build an early lead en route to a 12-0 victory over UNCW in the Colonial Athletic Association softball tournament at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.



The Dukes, who won their 17th consecutive game, upped their record to 48-6 while UNCW dips to 32-17-1 after suffering its first loss of the tournament.

Seniors Niki Prince and Madyson Moran each posted two hits to lead the Dukes’ 11-hit attack while freshman Madison Naujokas drove in three runs.

Freshman Odicci Alexander earned the win in the circle for James Madison after allowing one hit in 2.0 innings of relief. Alexander, who improved to 11-5 on the season, also tallied four strikeouts.



Junior Kelsey Bryan and sophomores Kali Jones and Lacey Fox each tallied one hit for the Seahawks.

Junior Sarah Davis (14-6) took the loss after giving up six runs on six hits in the first inning.



Key Moment: James Madison erupted for six runs on six hits in the first inning to build a 6-0 lead the Dukes never relinquished.

Inside the Box Score: James Madison was 7-for-11 with runners in scoring position and 14-for-19 in advancement opportunities … Fox recorded a pinch hit single in the fifth inning.



#SeahawkStats: UNCW matched a school record by being hit by a pitch for the 39th time this season … Bryan reached base safely for the eight consecutive game, tying a season high … Sophomore Haley Lenderman made her first appearance since Apr. 23 at James Madison … Sophomore Laurel Koontz pitched for the first time since Apr. 2 at Elon … The Seahawks allowed a season-high 12 runs … UNCW was shut out for just the fifth time this season.



Up Next: UNCW will play the winner of the Delaware-College of Charleston game on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination contest. James Madison advances to face Hofstra in a winner’s bracket game at noon.

UNCW News Release