N.C. State baseball doubles up UNCW 6-3

The UNCW baseball team fell to 24-24 after Wednesday's loss at NC State. (Source:UNCW)

RALEIGH, North Carolina - Brian Mims and Kennard McDowell had two hits apiece, but UNCW dropped a 6-3 decision at NC State on Wednesday at Doak Field.

The Wolfpack improved to 28-21 with the non-conference home win while the Seahawks fell to 24-24.

Brett Kinneman and Andy Cosgrove belted home runs for NCSU while Stephen Pitarra and Kinneman had two hits each.

Kent Klyman (1-0) earned the win in relief, striking out two in two innings of work. Joe O'Donnell picked up his fifth save.

Nick Feight drove in two runs for the Seahawks, who tied the game in the fifth with a three-run frame.

Reliever Blake Deatherage (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits over 2.1 innings

Up next: The Seahawks visit Elon for a Colonial Athletic Association series this weekend, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.

How it happened: After seeing UNCW tie the game in the top of the fifth at three-all, NCSU regained the lead on a Kinneman's two-out single in the bottom of the inning.

Home Runs: NCSU: Kinneman (8, off Joyner leading off the second inning), Cosgrove (3, off Deatherage in the sixth inning, solo, one out)

