Trump intends to put Cooper on opioid commission

On the same day he was asked by Brunswick County authorities to declare opioid addiction crises a public health emergency, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) was listed as one of President Donald Trump's appointees to the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

In a statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday, Cooper was one five people listed to serve on the commission. The others are Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, former US Rep. Patrick Kennedy of Rhode Island and Dr. Bertha Madras of Massachusetts.

Earlier Wednesday, Brunswick County Sherriff John W. Ingram V and others announced they sent a letter to Cooper asking for his help by declaring the drug problem a public health emergency in North Carolina in general and Brunswick County in particular.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.