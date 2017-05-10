Woman searches for stranger who saved dog's life

Laura Schmuldt wants to thank whoever saved Siggy's life. (Source: Laura Schmuldt)

A woman is searching for the stranger who saved her dog’s life after her pet ran into oncoming traffic during rush hour.

Laura Schmuldt was walking her dog, Siggy, in Hugh MacRae park last week when he broke free and ran onto College Road.

“I started screaming his name,” Schmuldt said. “The last thing I saw was the tire of a truck and his head [almost] going right into it.”

Schmuldt said she turned around, not wanting to see her dog killed.

But Siggy’s story has a happy ending.

“I glance back and there’s this young man, 18, 20, I don’t know. ... He had stopped his car in the center lane in busy traffic,” Schmuldt said. “He could have been rear-ended so easily. He ran into oncoming traffic to grab my dog.”

The stranger carried Siggy back to Schmuldt before going back to his car and driving away.

Schmuldt said other drivers started honking and clapping when they saw what the man had done.

"He risked his own safety and well-being to grab my dog, and I don't know who he is,” Schmuldt said. “I thought about putting up a banner saying 'Contact me.' ... I have to find a way to thank him because he really saved us both. I'd be pretty lost without this dog."

She posted a page on craigslist with her story and asking anyone who knows the man to tell him thank you.

“I will never believe that people lack altruism and kindness, and this young man has me feeling overwhelming gratitude,” she wrote.

Schmuldt hopes she will be able to thank the man in person someday.

If you know who may have saved Siggy, email aweston@wect.com.

