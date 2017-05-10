'Good Behavior' coming to Wrightsville Beach

Crews with the TNT show 'Good Behavior' will film scenes in Wrightsville Beach. (Source: TNT)

A TV show starring Michelle Dockery is coming to the beach. TNT's Good Behavior will film scenes in Wrightsville Beach next week.

The show is shooting its second season on location in and around Wilmington.

Filming will take place May 15 and 16 at 836 S. Lumina from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The scenes will be inside and outside the home.

Five cast members will be a part of the scene.

Crews will also film interior and exterior scenes at 801 S. Lumina on May 16.

Also on May 16, filming will take place on the sidewalk between Corbett and Wright Streets.

The scene will include two cast members and ten extras.

During filming, there will be intermittent traffic control near the locations.

