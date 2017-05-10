Neighborhood on high alert after string of break-ins

Magnolia Greens is on high alert after five reported car break-ins in the past week. (Source: WECT)

The Leland Police Department has filed five reports of car break-ins in one neighborhood in the past week, according to Lieutenant Jeremy Humphries.

It's hard to find a resident in Magnolia Greens who knows about the string of break-ins happening on their streets.

"People are going to be more vigilant," Nick Bullard, a victim of car theft, said. "Myself, I'm going to put in a security camera."

In the early Friday morning hours, Bullard took his dogs outside to pee. He glanced over at the driveway and initially thought nothing of the empty spot where his truck was usually parked.

"I did a double take and thought, 'Son of a gun, my truck is gone,'" Bullard recalled.

After three days of searching, a biker spotted the abandoned vehicle in the woods off Highway 74 Monday afternoon. Hours later, authorities drove Bullard five miles from his home to retrieve his stolen truck.

"I said, 'I had the doors locked' and (the police officer) said, 'Well, they didn't come through the doors. You can see where they jimmied your back window and forced that open and someone scooted through there,'" Bullard said.

The marks on Bullard's car are still visible today. Bullard hopes his story will convince more neighborhoods to realize people will try to get in cars by any means possible.

One of the first trips Bullard took once his car was returned was a shopping trip to Walmart to buy a wheel bar that prevents people from turning the wheel unless you have the key to unlock it. Some may call the added precaution over the top, but for a man that's been a victim of a car theft, it's a strong message to the person who did it.

"Hopefully, we will be ready for you next time you come," Bullard said.

If you find your car has been broken into, call the police and file a report. If you have information on Bullard's truck being stolen, contact the Leland Police Department.

