Bowens leaving to become elections director in Durham County

New Hanover County Board of Elections Director Derek Bowens is taking a similar position in Durham County next month.

The Board of Elections in that North Carolina county announced the hiring of Bowens last week. The board voted unanimously to nominate Bowens as the new director and sent the appointment to the state Board of Elections for approval.

Bowens has been director in New Hanover since 2015. He is a graduate of UNC Wilmington.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.