Listen out for big booms from Fort Fisher

Fort Fisher State Historic Site will present an artillery program called “Deadly Showers of Cast Iron” on Saturday, May 13.

The site will fire a newly refurbished 32-pounder “Rifled & Banded” seacoast gun throughout the day and for a special nighttime demonstration.

Daytime firings will be at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The night firing will take place at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and will only be sold the day of the event. Children under 12 are free.

