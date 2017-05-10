Listen for big booms from Fort Fisher

Fort Fisher State Historic Site will present an artillery program called “Deadly Showers of Cast Iron” on Saturday, May 13. (Source: NCDNCR)

The site will fire a newly refurbished 32-pounder “Rifled & Banded” seacoast gun throughout the day and for a special nighttime demonstration.

Daytime firings will be at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The night firing will take place at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and will only be sold the day of the event. Children under 12 are free.

