Brunswick County officials ask Cooper to address opioid addiction crises

Brunswick County officials are asking Gov. Roy Cooper to declare opioid addiction crises a public health emergency in North Carolina.

Sheriff John W. Ingram V, senior resident superior court judge Ola Lewis, FED UP Coalition Policy Chair Don Flattery, and Amy Olson, policy advisor for the Brunswick County Opioid Addiction Task Force, submitted a letter to Cooper on Tuesday describing the devastating impact that opioid addiction has had on the state in general and Brunswick County in particular.

The letter added that while much has been done, there is still more to do.

“A declaration of a public health emergency, a step taken by a number of other states, is a critical measure to heighten public awareness of this issue, provide a framework for further actions, and potentially free up additional state resources to combat these grave crises," the letter stated.

Sheriff Ingram added, “The magnitude of the addiction crises that we are in the midst of is too great to be fought only at a local level. We simply cannot do it without the assistance from our state and beyond. Requesting that our governor declare a public health emergency not only helps us with resources but sends a strong message to our community that we are determined to use every resource available to battle this epidemic.”

The letter also urged the governor to act immediately for the good of the state and its citizens.

“Declaring a public health emergency will send a strong message to North Carolinians and beyond that our state government recognizes the opioid addiction crises for what it is: a public health issue," Lewis stated. "I am hopeful that Governor Cooper will join other states in our region such as Florida, Virginia and Maryland in declaring this crisis a public health emergency.”

Lewis recently established the Brunswick County Opioid Addiction Task Force, which is comprised of law enforcement, members of the faith-based community, medical and treatment providers, health and human services and other concerned organizations throughout the Brunswick County community.

The letter stated that while this task force is working to develop a strategic plan to address local needs, it needs more assistance from the state, specifically regarding treatment facilities.

The next meeting for the task force is scheduled for May 19.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.