UNCW softball downs Delaware 11-3

HARRISONBURG, Virginia – UNCW’s top three hitters in the lineup – junior Kelsey Bryan, senior Lauren Moore and sophomore Rachel Willis – combined to record nine hits with six runs scored and five RBI as the Seahawks advanced to the winner’s bracket of the Colonial Athletic Association Softball Championship with an 11-3 victory over Delaware at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday morning.

UNCW, which earned its first win in the CAA Championship since 2006, improves its record to 32-16-1 while Delaware falls to 24-28.

Bryan, Moore and Willis went a combined 9-for-10 at the plate. Moore and Willis each went 3-for-3 while Bryan added a 3-for-4 effort with three runs scored.

Junior Sarah Davis upped her record to 14-5 on the season after allowing three runs on seven hits. The Burlington, N.C., product also tallied four strikeouts.

Delaware, which had a four-game win streak snapped, was led by junior Mariah Kondravy, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Sophomore Anna Steimmetz added a two-hit effort with two runs batted in.

Key Moment: UNCW broke open a close game by scoring five runs over the third and fourth innings. The Seahawks scored four times in the third and one more run in the fourth to build a 7-2 lead.

Inside the Box Score: UNCW was 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position … The Seahawks were also 6-for-8 with a runner on third base … Delaware had its leadoff hitter reach base just once … UNCW tallied 10 hits for the 10th time this season.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW earned its first win in the CAA Championship since a 3-2 victory over Delaware in 2006 … The Seahawks are now 2-4 all-time in the tournament … The Seahawks set a school CAA Championship record with their 11-run outburst … UNCW scored 10 or more runs for the sixth time this season … Willis, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, posted her third three-hit game of the season … Bryan matched a season high with three hits … The Seahawks scored four or more runs in an inning for the 14th time this season with their four-run outburst in the third frame.

Up Next: The Seahawks advance to the winner’s bracket and will face top-seeded and defending CAA champion James Madison on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

