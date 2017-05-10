Thomas Bass finishes second at U.S. Open local qualifier

Wilmington native Thomas Bass is one step closer to qualifying for the 2017 U.S. Open golf championship.
The former UNCW standout finished tied for second at the River Landing local qualifier after shooting an 8-under 64.
Bass now will take part in sectional qualifying that will be held on June 5 at 10 sites across the U.S.
Bass missed making the field at the Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.