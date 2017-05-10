Thomas Bass finishes second at U.S. Open local qualifier. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington native Thomas Bass is one step closer to qualifying for the 2017 U.S. Open golf championship.

The former UNCW standout finished tied for second at the River Landing local qualifier after shooting an 8-under 64.

Bass now will take part in sectional qualifying that will be held on June 5 at 10 sites across the U.S.

Bass missed making the field at the Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke.

