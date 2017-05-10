UNCW student-athletes perform well in latest NCAA APR report - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW student-athletes perform well in latest NCAA APR report

UNCW student-athletes perform well in latest NCAA APR report (Source: UNCW) UNCW student-athletes perform well in latest NCAA APR report (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW student-athletes continue to perform well in the classroom per the latest NCAA Academic Progress Rates. 

Twelve of UNCW’s 18 teams achieved a perfect APR score of 1,000 for 2015-16 academic year.

“The latest APR scores show that our student-athletes are dedicated to their academic pursuits,” said Jimmy Bass UNCW Athletic Director in a University news release Wednesday. “They have attained a difficult balance between their academic work and competitive lifestyles. We applaud them for their efforts.”

The NCAA figures APR numbers on the eligibility, graduation and retention of each scholarship student-athlete. Teams can face punishment if there APR is below a certain score. 

UNCW APR Scores | Reporting Period  – 2012-13 Through 2015-16
 
Sport    2015-16    Multi-Year
Baseball    1000    990
Men’s Basketball    959    975
Women’s Basketball    978    983
Men’s Golf    1000    1000
Women’s Golf    1000    979
Men’s Soccer    1000    1000
Women’s Soccer    990    992
Softball    989    993
Women’s Swimming & Diving    1000    1000
Men’s Swimming & Diving    920    961
Men’s Tennis    970    993
Women’s Tennis    1000    1000
Men’s Track & Field    1000    973
Women’s Track & Field    1000    991
Volleyball    1000    1000
Men’s Cross Country    1000    975
Women’s Cross Country    1000    986
Women’s Beach Volleyball    1000    1000

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly