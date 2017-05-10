UNCW student-athletes perform well in latest NCAA APR report

UNCW student-athletes continue to perform well in the classroom per the latest NCAA Academic Progress Rates.

Twelve of UNCW’s 18 teams achieved a perfect APR score of 1,000 for 2015-16 academic year.

“The latest APR scores show that our student-athletes are dedicated to their academic pursuits,” said Jimmy Bass UNCW Athletic Director in a University news release Wednesday. “They have attained a difficult balance between their academic work and competitive lifestyles. We applaud them for their efforts.”

The NCAA figures APR numbers on the eligibility, graduation and retention of each scholarship student-athlete. Teams can face punishment if there APR is below a certain score.

UNCW APR Scores | Reporting Period – 2012-13 Through 2015-16



Sport 2015-16 Multi-Year

Baseball 1000 990

Men’s Basketball 959 975

Women’s Basketball 978 983

Men’s Golf 1000 1000

Women’s Golf 1000 979

Men’s Soccer 1000 1000

Women’s Soccer 990 992

Softball 989 993

Women’s Swimming & Diving 1000 1000

Men’s Swimming & Diving 920 961

Men’s Tennis 970 993

Women’s Tennis 1000 1000

Men’s Track & Field 1000 973

Women’s Track & Field 1000 991

Volleyball 1000 1000

Men’s Cross Country 1000 975

Women’s Cross Country 1000 986

Women’s Beach Volleyball 1000 1000

