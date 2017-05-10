UNCW student-athletes perform well in latest NCAA APR report

UNCW student-athletes continue to perform well in the classroom per the latest NCAA Academic Progress Rates.
Twelve of UNCW’s 18 teams achieved a perfect APR score of 1,000 for 2015-16 academic year.
“The latest APR scores show that our student-athletes are dedicated to their academic pursuits,” said Jimmy Bass UNCW Athletic Director in a University news release Wednesday. “They have attained a difficult balance between their academic work and competitive lifestyles. We applaud them for their efforts.”
The NCAA figures APR numbers on the eligibility, graduation and retention of each scholarship student-athlete. Teams can face punishment if there APR is below a certain score.
UNCW APR Scores | Reporting Period – 2012-13 Through 2015-16
Sport 2015-16 Multi-Year
Baseball 1000 990
Men’s Basketball 959 975
Women’s Basketball 978 983
Men’s Golf 1000 1000
Women’s Golf 1000 979
Men’s Soccer 1000 1000
Women’s Soccer 990 992
Softball 989 993
Women’s Swimming & Diving 1000 1000
Men’s Swimming & Diving 920 961
Men’s Tennis 970 993
Women’s Tennis 1000 1000
Men’s Track & Field 1000 973
Women’s Track & Field 1000 991
Volleyball 1000 1000
Men’s Cross Country 1000 975
Women’s Cross Country 1000 986
Women’s Beach Volleyball 1000 1000
