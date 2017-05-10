'They couldn’t survive without each other,’ couple married 69 years dies four days apart

Judy and Harvey Hatchfield on the night of their wedding in 1948. (Source: Pam Hatchfield)

For several days Harvey and Judy were down the hall from each other in the hospital. (Source: Pam Hatchfield)

Harvey and Judy Hatchfield shared a love most only dream of. At 94 and 92, they were rarely apart, except the two years before they married when Harvey deployed overseas during World War II.

“She was the light in his eyes and he would do anything for her,” said Pam Hatchfield, Harvey and Judy’s daughter. “My mother said she knew from the first second she saw him that that was the man she was going to marry.”

In 1946, after graduating from medical school, Harvey deployed as an Army doctor in the Philippines and Japan. Everyday, Harvey and Judy wrote each other. In their two years apart, the two had written more than 700 love letters.

The night before they married, Harvey wrote one final letter:

19 March, 1948 My darling, This is my last night as a bachelor. Tomorrow our life together will begin and I want to tell you once again how much loving you has meant to me. It's strange that I should want to write this but the habit of writing you before I go to bed is one I can't break away from when you're not beside me. Knowing you and loving you, my darling, has shown me all that is beautiful and good in life. Your love has made me happier than I ever thought it possible to be and if I can give you just a portion of that happiness, our life together will be all we hope it can be. The little problems that are bound to arise can never really disturb us as long as we can keep fresh in our minds the loneliness that we knew just a short while ago with a half a world between us. After tomorrow, we will start the life we dreamed of so often. We will be together always, so in this last letter that I need to write I want to say that I love you with all my heart, my darling, my wife. Yours, Hatch

Harvey led a life of service – not only to Judy, their three children and his country, but to his practice. For 30 years, Harvey was director of Anesthesiology at a hospital in New Jersey, with Judy always by his side.

“She lived her life in service to him and it’s really been quite an amazing experience to see that in action,” Pam Hatchfield said.

A devotion that never faltered, even as the aches and pains of old age crept in.

“He knew he wasn’t well when he stopped liking the taste of his evening martini,” Pam said.

In March, Pam said her father noticed a lump in his lymph node, later diagnosed as cancer.

March 28, on Judy’s birthday, Harvey was rushed to the hospital when he passed out in a store buying Judy presents. This time, doctors said he had pneumonia.

But it wasn't long before Judy also found herself in the hospital.

“Mom had also figured out a way to get herself in the hospital a day after he got in and for a few days they were down the hall from each other and actually got to visit each other in the hospital which was very sweet.”

Sadly, those visits were short lived. On April 10, Harvey passed away after a brief illness in hospice care. Judy, who was at the hospital during this time, wasn't aware he died. Her family didn’t have the heart to tell Judy her beloved husband was gone.

“I wasn’t going to tell her that he wasn’t here anymore.”

But Pam said deep down, her mother knew.

“We all asked her are you in pain and she said yes and we said, 'where are you hurting?' And she said, 'my heart. My heart is breaking.'”

Four days later, Judy passed away peacefully.

“I think they were symbiotic after all these years,” Pam Hatchfield said. “They were so closely hooked into one another on a very deep level that they just couldn’t survive without each other. I think for a lot of people, life gets in the way. And I think it didn’t really get in the way for them.”

After Harvey’s retirement, the couple lived in St. James for more than a decade, then a few years ago, moved to Cambridge Village in Wilmington, where they were founding members.

Harvey and Judy requested to not have a service after they died.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.