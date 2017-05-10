First at Four: British automobiles featured at weekend car show

The British Motor Club of the Cape Fear Car Show is May 13. (Source: BMCCF)

You'll see a British invasion at the beach this weekend.

The 19th Annual British Motor Club of the Cape Fear Car Show is on Saturday, May 13 at Wrightsville Beach Park.

The show is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It's free to attend.

The British Motor Club will show off all marques, makes and years of cars but with an emphasis on the preservation of classic British sports cars.

We'll get a preview of what you can see at the show today on WECT News First at Four.

