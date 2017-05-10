Sea glass: a gem made by Mother Nature but refined by man

Babs Murrell strolls along the oceanfront several times a week, constantly scanning the sand for sea glass. She turns the pieces she finds into one-of-a-kind jewelry that has become popular with visitors to area beaches. (Source: WECT)

"Sea glass is basically trash, broken bottles, dishes, could be anything, drink bottles, beer bottles, candle dishes, anyhow it gets broken, finds its way into the water, it is churned around and washes its way back on shore, and I pick it up for treasure," said Babs Murrell, a sea glass jewelry designer.

She turns the pieces she finds into one-of-a-kind jewelry that has become popular with visitors to area beaches.

"Sea glass has become very popular, everybody wants a piece, people that come to our area for their vacations," Murrell said. "They love to pick up the sea glass jewelry because it comes from the beach they stayed at."

Although it may have started from a bottle or small piece of glass, it can take up to ten years in a constant surf environment for the piece to become sea glass. Nature acts like a big rock tumbler, recycling our pollution.

A quality piece of sea glass has no shiny spots, is well frosted and has smooth tactile edges.

Before the mid-1960s, everything came in glass bottles or jars or tin cans. Coastal residents would bury their trash in the sand or simply toss it in the ocean. Today, with the advent of recycling and the wide use of plastic for beverages, sea glass is becoming increasingly harder to find.

But for those lucky enough to find these colored, frosted, smooth man-made gems, they can be taken to an artist like Babs Murrell, to be turned into a piece of jewelry and into a precious gift from the past.

