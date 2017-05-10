NCHRC donates naloxone to WPD

The Wilmington Police Department recently received a donation of more than $24,000 worth of Auto-inject naloxone from the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition. (Source: WECT)

“We are grateful for our continuing partnership with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition,” said WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous, Chief of Police. “This donation comes at a time when the Wilmington region continues to see the devastating effects of this opioid epidemic.”

The donation will supply officers with 69 auto-injectors. WPD officials said the department had saved 63 lives by administering naloxone.

