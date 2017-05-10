TRAFFIC ALERT: Inspections planned for Wrightsville Beach drawbridge

Crews with the NCDOT will inspect the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge this weekend.(Source: WECT)

Crews with the NCDOT will inspect the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge beginning this weekend.

Drivers will encounter intermittent nightly lane closures starting Sunday, May 14. The closures will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. each night until May 18.

The closures are needed so crews can conduct a routine inspection of the bridge, which is required by the Federal Highway Administration.

“The bridge will still be open to traffic,” said Bridge Maintenance Engineer Adam Britt. “But I recommend that drivers seek alternate routes to avoid delays.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.