Bladen County animal shelter closed for week due to Parvo outbreak

The Bladen County Animal Shelter will be closed until Wednesday, May 17, due to several animal illnesses, including Parvo which is a viral infection in dogs.

Four dogs were infected initially and three more have contracted the illness since. Shelter officials believe others could be infected as well.

Two adult dogs died as of Tuesday from the virus.

Officials said they are giving booster shots to the animals currently housed and are sanitizing the facility with bleach.

The shelter will monitor the animals during the closure to make sure they don't show signs of illness.

During this time, the shelter will not be able to take in any dogs or let any dogs go.

Parvo is not harmful to humans.

