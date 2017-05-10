Bladen County animal shelter closed for week

The Bladen County Animal Shelter will be closed until Wednesday, May 17, due to several animal illnesses, according to a Facebook post. (Source: Bladen County Sheriff Office Website)

The Bladen County Animal Shelter will be closed until Wednesday, May 17, due to several animal illnesses, according to a Facebook post.

The post indicates that Parvo is among the illnesses.

Officials said they are giving booster shots to the animals currently housed and are sanitizing the facility.

The shelter will monitor the animals during the closure to make sure they don't show signs of illness.

During this time, the shelter will not be able to take in any dogs or let any dogs go.

Anyone with questions can call the shelter at 910-862-6918.

