High School Playoff Scoreboard

Baseball

Cardinal Gibbons 6, Ashley 1 F

South Columbus 7, Bunn 4 F

Whiteville 13, Cape Hatteras 0 F

Pender 9, South Creek 2 F

Riverside-Martin 7, East Columbus 3 F

WCW 13, Alamance Christian 5 F

Grace Christian 12, Coastal Christian 6 F

Softball

South Columbus 7, Roanoke Rapids 2 F



Girls Soccer

Leesville Road 4, New Hanover 0 F

West Brunswick 2, Cedar Ridge 1 F

Whiteville 7, Pender 0 F

Coastal Christian 7, St. Thomas More 2 F

Faith of Ramseur 3, WCA 1 F

Girls Lacrosse

Middle Creek 11, Hoggard 15 F

Apex 16, Ashley 7 F

Boys Lacrosse

Leesville Road 6, Hoggard 21 F

Carrboro 8, No. 3 Topsail 7