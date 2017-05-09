High School Playoff Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Playoff Scoreboard

Baseball

Cardinal Gibbons 6, Ashley 1 F
South Columbus 7, Bunn 4 F
Whiteville 13, Cape Hatteras 0 F
Pender 9, South Creek 2 F
Riverside-Martin 7, East Columbus 3 F
WCW 13, Alamance Christian 5 F
Grace Christian 12, Coastal Christian 6 F

Softball

South Columbus 7, Roanoke Rapids 2 F


Girls Soccer

Leesville Road 4, New Hanover 0 F
West Brunswick 2, Cedar Ridge 1 F
Whiteville 7, Pender 0 F
Coastal Christian 7, St. Thomas More 2 F
Faith of Ramseur 3, WCA 1 F

Girls Lacrosse 

Middle Creek 11, Hoggard 15 F
Apex 16, Ashley 7 F

Boys Lacrosse

Leesville Road 6, Hoggard 21 F
Carrboro 8, No. 3 Topsail 7

