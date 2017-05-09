High School Playoff Scoreboard

Baseball
Cardinal Gibbons 6, Ashley 1 F
South Columbus 7, Bunn 4 F
Whiteville 13, Cape Hatteras 0 F
Pender 9, South Creek 2 F
Riverside-Martin 7, East Columbus 3 F
WCW 13, Alamance Christian 5 F
Grace Christian 12, Coastal Christian 6 F
Softball
South Columbus 7, Roanoke Rapids 2 F
Girls Soccer
Leesville Road 4, New Hanover 0 F
West Brunswick 2, Cedar Ridge 1 F
Whiteville 7, Pender 0 F
Coastal Christian 7, St. Thomas More 2 F
Faith of Ramseur 3, WCA 1 F
Girls Lacrosse
Middle Creek 11, Hoggard 15 F
Apex 16, Ashley 7 F
Boys Lacrosse
Leesville Road 6, Hoggard 21 F
Carrboro 8, No. 3 Topsail 7
