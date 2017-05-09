Diamond Hawks fall at Coastal Carolina 13-6

CONWAY, South Carolina - Kyle Skeels collected three hits and four runs batted in as nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina took an early lead and coasted to a 13-6 win on Tuesday at Spring Brooks Field.

The Chanticleers, who were ranked 29th, improved to 31-16-1 with their sixth straight win. The Seahawks saw their four-game winning streak halted and dipped to 24-23. The CCU win also finished off a three-game season sweep of the Seahawks.

Skeels led four Chants with multi-hit nights. The red-shirt catcher homered in the third inning and later added a 2-run single in the sixth inning. Adding two hits game for CCU were Billy Cooke, Kevin Woodall and Wood Myers. Woodall hit his 15th homer of the season.

Reliever Bobby Holmes (5-3) earned the win for CCU.

Casey Golden, Nick Feight and Ryan Jeffers each had two hits for UNCW. Golden and Mason Berne both homered while Golden and Brian Mims finished with two RBI's apiece.

Levi Gesell (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs, just two earned.

Up next: The Seahawks visit NC State on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. start.

How it happened: Coastal Carolina sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run first inning. The Chants were able to take advantage of four walks by Gesell and a bases-loaded error.

Home Runs: UNCW: Golden (15, off Veneziano in the fifth inning, one on, two out), Berne (7, off Holmes in the sixth inning, solo, one out); CCU: Skeels (4, off Warren in the third inning, solo, one out), Woodall (16, off Warren in the fourth inning, one on, none out)

Notes: Golden moved into sole possession of third on UNCW's career home run list with 34 ... Ryan Jeffers pushed his on-base streak to 11 with a second inning single ... The two-hit game was the 12th of the season for Golden.

UNCW News Release