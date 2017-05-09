Brunswick County Schools bond moves forward

The Brunswick County Schools bond is closer to becoming reality after Tuesday's school board meeting.

Among the items approved are three contracts with design and construction companies that total more than $2.8 million.

A contract with KSQ Design for $1,605,200 was approved for design services for New Town Creek Middle School and an addition to Town Creek Elementary.

Boomerang Design's contract for $1,095,000 was approved for athletic facility improvements at North, South and West Brunswick high schools.

The W.M. Jordan Company Inc. had a $181,686 contract approved for preconstruction services at New Town Creek Middle and Town Creek Elementary schools.

The consent items approved were:

A facility use agreement with Brunswick Community College

A contract with Stonehenge Building Inc. for bathroom renovations at North, South and West Brunswick high schools and Lincoln Elementary School

A contract with D.E. Brown Construction Inc. for bathroom renovations at Leland Middle School

A contract with LS3P Associates LTE for addition and improvements at Lincoln Elementary

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.